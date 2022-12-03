Wingate overpowers Bears in second half of SAC men’s opener

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team scored the first seven points of its South Atlantic Conference opener against Wingate and led for much of the opening half, but the visiting Bulldogs eventually grabbed the advantage and pulled away for an 89-69 victory on Saturday afternoon at Shuford Arena.

The Bears had won their previous two SAC openers, including a 75-70 win over the Bulldogs last November in Hickory. But they have now lost three consecutive conference games dating back to last season.

Nevertheless, it was all LR (4-3, 0-1 SAC) in the early going. Jalen Johnson found Malik LeGania for an alley-oop to start the scoring before Nas Tyson made a layup and a 3-pointer to make it 7-0 less than two minutes in.

A baseline jumper by Destin Clark got Wingate (4-3, 1-0) on the board, and the Bulldogs soon found their stroke from behind the arc as well. The Bulldogs knocked down six 3s in the first half, with Jarren Cottingham making their first two and Andreas Wilson nailing the next four.

Wingate’s first lead came on a dunk by Sasha Letino that made it 16-15 with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half, although LR later grabbed a 31-28 advantage courtesy of another 7-0 run that included a 3 from LeGania and back-to-back layups from Salle Wilson and LJ McCoy. From there, the Bulldogs outscored the Bears 14-2 for the remainder of the half to carry a 42-33 lead into the break.

Wingate also came out hot in the second half, scoring the first eight points and 10 of the first 12 to build a 52-35 lead. LR later cut the deficit to 58-48 on a 3 from Tyson, but was never able to make it a single-digit game again.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 26 points at 89-63 as they ultimately cruised to a 20-point triumph. The win was Wingate’s second straight, as it also earned a 70-61 victory at Coastal Georgia in its previous contest.

For the game, Wingate outshot LR 50.7% (34 of 67) to 43.5% (27 of 62) from the field and 47.8% (11 of 23) to 23.8% (5 of 21) from 3-point range. Both teams made 10 of 13 free throws.

The Bulldogs received a game-high 25 points from Wilson, who finished 6 of 9 from deep. Cottingham added 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting including 3-of-3 from behind the arc, while Josh Massey scored 17, Vontrez Roberts had 11 and Clark tallied 10.

Cottingham also supplied six assists, while Massey and Roberts each had seven rebounds and Clark just missed a double-double with nine boards.

Two LR players reached double figures in scoring. Tyson had 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, while TJ Nesmith finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

LR WOMEN CONTINUE WINNING WAYS

The 20th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team had no trouble with Young Harris on the road Saturday afternoon in Georgia, thumping the Mountain Lions 80-40 behind 17 points from Jalen Gathers and 12 apiece from Blaikley Crooks and Brandi Hudson. The balanced Bears also received nine points from Azariah Fields, eight from Emily Harman, six each from Hannah Stull, Megan Landsiedel and Maddie Dillinger and two apiece from Bella Sims and Sariya Henry.

LR (8-0) enjoyed a 24-11 lead at the end of the opening quarter before holding a 42-21 advantage at halftime and a 62-35 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Bears had 21 assists on 32 made field goals and committed 10 turnovers as compared to 24 by Young Harris (3-2).

UP NEXT

The Lenoir-Rhyne men are idle until Dec. 14, when they will host Newberry at 7:30 p.m. The women have two games prior to a 5:30 p.m. home contest against Newberry on Dec. 14 — they host Coker next Saturday at 2 p.m. before entertaining UNC Pembroke on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The Wingate men host Coker on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., while the Young Harris women entertain Georgia College next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.