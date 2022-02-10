Williams, Wake Forest beat NC State for 20th win

RALEIGH — Alondes Williams scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Wake Forest outscored North Carolina State 21-4 in the final seven minutes to beat the Wolfpack 69-51 on Wednesday night.

Williams shot 7 for 10, grabbed nine rebounds — all on the defensive side — and distributed six assists. Isaiah Mucius and Khadim Sy each scored 13 points and Daivien Williamson 11. Sy finished 6-for-7 shooting from the floor and Wake Forest overall went 27 for 50 (54%).

The contest was a matchup of the top-two scoring trios in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Williams entered averaging 19.8 points per game, Jake LaRavia 15.1, and Williamson 12.9 for a combined 47.8 points per game.

N.C. State’s featured trio of Dereon Seabron (18.0), Terquavion Smith (15.8) and Jericole Hellems (13.8) were just behind Wake's threesome at 47.6 points per game. Seabron finished with 22 points against Wake Forest and was the only double-digit scorer for the Wolfpack.

Seabron sank a pair of foul shots to bring the Wolfpack within 48-47 with 8:23 left. But Wake Forest turned up its defense and quickly pulled away.