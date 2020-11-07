Williams, Tar Heels rout Duke 56-24

Duke’s defense recorded just one sack.

“You’ve got to give them credit for coming out with that game plan,” Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II said. “They executed. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”

North Carolina posted two touchdowns less than five minutes into the game. Howell’s 2-yard fourth-down pass to Williams accounted for the first score and Howell ran 3 yards untouched for the next TD.

It was 21-0 with 2:06 left in the first quarter after Williams’ 4-yard touchdown run. The Tar Heels added to the onslaught on the second play of the second quarter when North Carolina’s Carter bulled into the end zone at the end of a 22-yard pass play from Howell.

Duke finally scored on a 22-yard end-around by receiver Eli Pancol.

North Carolina responded on Williams’ 32-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-2 play. Williams added a 33-yard touchdown run 1:55 before halftime.

It was a strange setting as these rivals met for the 107th time, yet Wallace Wade Stadium was empty of fans because of coronavirus-related restrictions on Duke’s campus.

THE TAKEAWAY