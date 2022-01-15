Williams, No. 8 Duke roll past NC State 88-73

Duke took its biggest lead at 64-45 on Joey Baker’s 3-pointer with 10:59 left. N.C. State thrice got as close as nine, only to see Duke respond with a score on the ensuing possession each time to stay in control.

Krzyzewski, who is retiring after the season, didn’t coach in Wednesday’s win at instate league foe Wake Forest due to what the school described as a non-COVID-related illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, designated as Coach K’s successor, led the team in that one and expressed optimism that the 74-year-old would be back for this one.

Krzyzewski was, and looked like his usual self right away when he sprung up to animatedly object to an out-of-bounds call on a turnover less than 2 minutes in.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Bates’ injury significantly altered the Wolfpack’s formula for success by taking away a strong rebounder and relentless shot-blocker. Games like this, facing a team with size and the willingness to feed the ball inside, exploit that weakness. It didn’t help, too, that, 6-9 freshman Ernest Ross was out for this one with an ankle injury.