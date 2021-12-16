 Skip to main content
Williams leads Wake Forest in 77-70 comeback win over VMI
VMI Wake Forest Basketball

Wake Forest graduate student guard Alondes Williams, 31, shoots over VMI sophomore guard Trey Bonham, 2, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley

WINSTON-SALEM — Alondes Williams scored a career-high 36 points and Wake Forest needed to rally in beating VMI 77-70 on Tuesday night.

The Demon Deacons (10-1) are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season.

Wake Forest needed a 10-0 run to start the second half to reduce its deficit to 42-39. A 13-0 run gave the Demon Deacons their first lead of the game at 66-65 when Isaiah Mucius made a 3-pointer with 3:10 left.

Williams was 11-for-20 shooting and missed just one of 13 foul shots. Cameron Hildreth scored 12 points off the bench for Wake Forest and Mucius had 11.

VMI scored 27 (9 for 23) of its 42 first-half points from 3-point range and led by 13 at intermission. Kamdyn Curfman scored 16, going 4 for 7 from the arc, before the break. His 3-pointer with 12:04 before the break was his second of the half and the Keydets led 21-7.

Curfman finished with 24 points, Honor Huff scored 13 off the bench and Jake Stephens scored 12 with 10 rebounds for VMI (7-5).

Wake Forest has won 16 straight against VMI, and improved to 20-4 in the series. It was the first meeting between the programs since the 2013-14 campaign. VMI last beat Wake Forest 44-43 during the 1940-41 season.

Up nextVMI: The Keydets visit Hampton next Wednesday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Charlotte on Friday.

