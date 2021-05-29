'We're gonna have to be us': Bears look to use up-tempo, aggressive style to capture 1st national championship

“I think that’s what makes this team special, they don’t blink,” said Paradine. “... Our guys are so calm, cool and collected. And I don’t know what it is, they just love being around each other, they believe in their system, they believe in each other and they don’t ever feel like a lead is too big.

“That’s what makes us dangerous is our ability to go on runs and string two, three, four, five goals in a row,” he added. “That’s hard to defend and part of our style is we don’t ever want to stop attacking, we don’t want to make a defense feel set, and we feel like if we can do that we can be successful.”

Nevertheless, Dickinson will likely play a major part in whether the Bears win or lose on Sunday. One of the greatest players in SAC history, the Charlotte native has over 200 goals and 100 assists in his college career.

“He’s so dynamic,” said Paradine of Dickinson. “He can play everywhere. He can play in front of the goal, he can play behind the goal, he can shoot, he can feed. He would probably be our best defensive midfielder if we played him at defensive midfield.

“He’s just an incredible athlete,” he continued. “He’s got a really good sense of the game and he’s just a special talent. I don’t know if I’ll get to coach a kid again at this level like him.”