'We're gonna have to be us': Bears look to use up-tempo, aggressive style to capture 1st national championship

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Greg Paradine was hired on Aug. 22, 2009, as the first-ever Director of Lacrosse at Lenoir-Rhyne. The Bears played their inaugural men’s lacrosse game two years later and are now in their 11th season of existence.
Now, 30 years after Paradine won a national championship as a player at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Bears’ head coach has a chance to lead L-R to its first national title in a sport other than football. The top seed in the South Region, L-R faces the No. 1 seed in the North Region, Le Moyne, in the finals of the NCAA Division II tournament.
“We’re thrilled to be here,” said Paradine, whose team takes on its undefeated opponents from Syracuse, New York, at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rentschler Field on the campus of the University of Connecticut, during a press conference on Tuesday morning. “After building the program for 11 years, to get to this point is really special. We had unbelievable support last week for the semifinal game (L-R defeated South Atlantic Conference rival Wingate 18-10 at home). We had a ton of our alums, the guys that started this program back on campus supporting us.
“It was just a tremendous team effort and I include those guys (the former players) in our team,” he added. “And we just can’t wait to get started, can’t wait to get up there and let the ball go and see what happens.”
The Bears are 15-1 and making their first appearance in the national championship game, while Le Moyne is looking to win its sixth national title in its 10th trip to the Division II finals. L-R is known for its up-tempo style on offense — the Bears average 18.6 points per game — while the 14-0 Dolphins are a defensive-minded squad that has allowed 6.9 points per contest in 2021.
“I think they’re very similar to Wingate in the way the game’s gonna be played,” said Paradine of Le Moyne. “I think they’ve got a strong attack, they’re very good defensively. And we’re gonna have to be us, as little preparation as we have, we’re gonna have to be us and that means going up and down the field, winning faceoffs, being aggressive defensively and attacking.
“We want to score goals and Le Moyne’s gonna try and stop us from scoring goals, so I think you could see a little bit of a difference in styles there,” he continued. “But at the end of the day it’s who does what they do better, and that team’s gonna win.”
In 2018, L-R reached the national semifinals before losing to Saint Leo by a 12-11 final. The Bears have already taken things a step further this season, and they’re hoping for one more win Sunday behind such players as redshirt senior Eric Dickinson and redshirt junior Myles Moffat, both of whom played in the aforementioned loss to Saint Leo.
Dickinson and Moffat were among the program-record five players named this week to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American team, with Dickinson earning Lt. Col. JI Turnbull Attackman of the Year honors and fellow attackman Moffat earning honorable mention recognition. Sophomore midfielder Bryce Reece joined Dickinson on the First Team, while senior defender Connor Stanley and faceoff specialist Zach Bodeau, a graduate student, also received honorable mention accolades.
Additionally, Bears senior midfielder Mitchell Linklater was announced as the recipient of the NCAA Elite 90 Award, which recognizes the player with the highest cumulative grade point average who is competing in the Division II finals this weekend. A business marketing and management major, Linklater owns a 3.9832 GPA and has earned 134 credit hours at L-R, with his GPA representing the third-highest mark in the 10-year history of the award.
While Paradine believes Dickinson and Moffat “stir the drink” for his squad, the rest of the roster is more than capable of stepping up. For instance, in the Bears’ 16-15 overtime victory over Tampa in the quarterfinals, freshman midfielder Colten McCracken scored the game-winning goal.
During the win over Tampa, L-R trailed 7-1 and 10-5. But the Bears never gave up, and that never-say-die attitude is what Paradine feels sets his team apart.
“I think that’s what makes this team special, they don’t blink,” said Paradine. “... Our guys are so calm, cool and collected. And I don’t know what it is, they just love being around each other, they believe in their system, they believe in each other and they don’t ever feel like a lead is too big.
“That’s what makes us dangerous is our ability to go on runs and string two, three, four, five goals in a row,” he added. “That’s hard to defend and part of our style is we don’t ever want to stop attacking, we don’t want to make a defense feel set, and we feel like if we can do that we can be successful.”
Nevertheless, Dickinson will likely play a major part in whether the Bears win or lose on Sunday. One of the greatest players in SAC history, the Charlotte native has over 200 goals and 100 assists in his college career.
“He’s so dynamic,” said Paradine of Dickinson. “He can play everywhere. He can play in front of the goal, he can play behind the goal, he can shoot, he can feed. He would probably be our best defensive midfielder if we played him at defensive midfield.
“He’s just an incredible athlete,” he continued. “He’s got a really good sense of the game and he’s just a special talent. I don’t know if I’ll get to coach a kid again at this level like him.”
Although the Bears won’t be at home for the first time in the playoffs after hosting every game during the South Regional tournament, Paradine is thankful for the support of the fans at Moretz Stadium during the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. He’s hoping for more of the same during Sunday's neutral-site contest.
“Being at home was an advantage for sure and we’re gonna have a tremendous crowd up in Hartford,” said Paradine. “I know a bunch of alums are going, we’ve already sold out our allotment, so hopefully we can bring a little bit of Hickory up to Hartford.”
Fans unable to attend Sunday's game can watch it online at www.ncaa.com.
