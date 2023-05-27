Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PHILADELPHIA — Although Lenoir-Rhyne has fielded a men’s lacrosse team for less than a decade and a half, it has quickly become one of the top programs in the nation. The Bears are in the NCAA Division II tournament for the fifth time in the past seven years, and after defeating Limestone 18-11 last week, they will make their second national championship appearance in three seasons as they look to win it all for the first time.

“We’re super excited to be back,” said Greg Paradine, who has been LR’s head coach since the inception of the program, during a press conference on Tuesday morning. “We’ve had a number of guys on this team that played in the 2021 national championship game and they’re a big reason why we’re back, and we’ve had a tremendous run on the road and we can’t wait to get up to Philly and see if we can’t close it out.”

After losing to Le Moyne by a 12-6 final two years ago, the fifth-seeded Bears (17-3) will take on second-seeded Mercyhurst (16-2) this time around. Ironically, it was Le Moyne that the Lakers defeated 11-10 to advance to Sunday’s contest, which begins at 1 p.m. at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field and will be streamed online at www.ncaa.com.

Senior Myles Hamm and junior Ethan Landymore are the Lakers’ leading scorers with 53 and 50 goals, respectively. Both Canadian attackers hail from Calgary, Alberta, and in addition to their scoring prowess, they have displayed the ability to set others up with a combined 29 assists between them.

Freshman attacker Colin Tardif is another key offensive player for Mercyhurst, as he has 25 goals and a team-high 20 assists in 16 games (13 starts). And senior Brett Olney has handled most of the goalkeeping duties for the Lakers, starting all but one contest and totaling 180 saves along the way.

“I think they’re a lot like us,” said Paradine of Mercyhurst, which has won eight straight games. “... I think they have a strong defense, a strong goalie, I think their attack unit is very similar to ours. I think they like to play a similar style to us. So it’s gonna be kind of a battle of attrition to see whose style can win out.”

Like Mercyhurst, a couple of Canadians have led the way for LR’s offense as well. Senior Toron Eccleston has a team-high 57 goals to go with 27 assists, while fellow attacker Myles Moffat has 47 goals and a team-best 32 assists as a graduate student.

Both Eccleston and Moffat played on the national stage in 2021 as well, as did others on the Bears’ roster. And that experience could come in handy on Sunday.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who were in Hartford (Connecticut), and it’s a different environment,” said Paradine of leaning on the players who were also on the 2021 squad. “Playing on the big stage in the big stadiums is different than a lot of our guys are accustomed to. There’s a lot of bells and whistles that go around this weekend, so it’s good to have that experience of guys who’ve been there to kind of settle everybody in.”

Paradine added that “Myles is a sixth-year kid, so he’s been around a long time and he’s one of our leaders, is super smart, knows how to play the game. He really quarterbacks our offense.”

LR’s coach also said that “Toron’s just dangerous. He’s a big-bodied kid, he can shoot it from the outside, he can dodge, he’s a very good feeder as well.”

Graduate student Riley Seay, senior Will Canata and sophomore Evan Voss are some of the other major offensive contributors for the Bears. Seay has 32 goals and 16 assists, Canata has 29 goals and 14 assists and Voss has 25 goals and 28 assists, and most of that damage has been done off the bench.

“I don’t think we gave our best effort, particularly in the second half,” said Paradine of his team’s performance against Le Moyne two years ago. “And when we walked away from that game, we looked at our roster and said, ‘Look how many freshmen and sophomores we have playing in this game.’ It was like, ‘When these guys are seniors, we might be back.’ And here they are now as seniors and we are back and hopefully we can take that experience and parlay that into a national title.”

The Bears have had to be road warriors during the NCAA tournament, traveling a total of 1,371 miles for games against Tampa, Rollins and Limestone. And they are 8-0 on the road and 2-2 in neutral-site games in 2023, so they have proven that they have what it takes to win away from Moretz Stadium.

“I think going on the road and playing the teams that we had to play to get here definitely gives you confidence, and I think it gives us the experience of we can win anywhere and we can play anybody any venue and come out,” said Paradine. “If we play the way we’re capable of, we’re a dangerous group, and it doesn’t matter where we are.”

Paradine added that he believes “our guys felt a little bit slighted that they had to go on the road the whole time” during the NCAA tournament. “But they embraced that and we’re gonna take that edge to Philly.”

He also feels that “goalie play is gonna be critical.” While Mercyhurst has received strong goalkeeping from the aforementioned Olney, LR is also experienced between the pipes.

Junior Nolan Hoffman was the Bears’ starting goalie to begin the season and he made 10 starts before eventually being replaced by fellow junior Rob Pensabene, who has played in 16 games including 10 starts of his own. Pensabene is 9-1 as a starter and has 143 saves, with Paradine stating that he “has been playing out of his mind.”

According to Paradine, earning a victory on Sunday “would be an amazing journey from starting the program to winning a national title, from going from absolutely nothing when we started to the pinnacle of college lacrosse.”

Paradine’s children have grown up in Hickory, and he appreciates the support he has received from the administration while helping build the lacrosse program at LR. He called the renovated Moretz Stadium “one of the best venues in all of Division I, II or III.”

“The support here is second to none, from our administration to fan support, and it’s been neat to see the community back our team,” said Paradine. “Hickory is not the mecca of lacrosse, but to see lacrosse grow in and around this community and the support we get, it’s been really special.”