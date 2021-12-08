‘We’re not here to make up the numbers’: Bears set to battle defending national champions in NCAA semifinals

“We know they’ve got great experience in this tournament ... but we’re not here to make up the numbers,” said Higgins of Grand Valley State. “We’re here to really give them a good game and try and advance and get the win. So we’re obviously going to respect them and we’ve tried to watch as many games as possible in the lead up to this and be prepared for that, but at the end of the day, when that first whistle goes, it’s just two teams going against each other and we’re excited.”

According to Higgins, playing in the SAC and coming out of the Southeast Region of the NCAA tournament makes L-R a battle-tested unit.

“Our conference and our region is so strong that, to be honest, out of the teams that are remaining in the tournament, we feel that we’re the most tested team,” said the Bears’ seventh-year head coach. “We’ve been trialed and tested throughout this run, so we feel that we can go up against anyone and compete against anyone in the country.

“... Our conference always has about four or five representatives that are pushing for a spot in those regional rankings,” added Higgins. “So it just speaks volumes about the standing of play in our conference and our region.”