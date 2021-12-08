‘We’re not here to make up the numbers’: Bears set to battle defending national champions in NCAA semifinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team has already made history, but the Bears are hoping to make some more over the next few days. For the first time in program history, L-R will compete in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II tournament.
Also known as the Final Four, the semifinals include the fourth-seeded Bears (12-5-5), third-seeded Dallas Baptist University (20-3), second-seeded Saint Rose (17-1-4) and top-seeded Grand Valley State (22-1-2). L-R takes on Grand Valley State on Thursday at 1 p.m., with the winner facing the winner of Thursday's other semifinal matchup in Saturday’s national championship.
“I feel an immense amount of pride to coach this group of players,” L-R coach Gary Higgins said. “It’s been a special run, but they’ve had to deal with quite a lot of adversity this season in terms of people getting injured and having some tough losses throughout the year. But I think that’s just galvanized the group and they’re doing it together and for each other.”
After suffering a heartbreaking double-overtime loss at the hands of Queens in the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament, the Bears battled another SAC foe, Catawba, in the opening round of the NCAA playoffs. The teams played to a scoreless draw through regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods before L-R won 3-1 in the penalty kick shootout to advance to the second round, where it got another opportunity against Queens.
The Bears made the most of their second chance, blanking the Royals 2-0 to move into the Sweet 16. And after playing to a 1-1 tie against Flagler, L-R earned a 4-2 win in the PK shootout to return to the Elite Eight for the first time in 11 years and only the second time in program history.
It again took PKs for L-R to win its NCAA quarterfinal matchup, as the Bears battled to another 1-1 draw before topping Florida Tech 4-3 in the shootout. With the victory, L-R secured its spot in the Final Four.
“When you play in these NCAA tournament games ... it’s so close and it’s on such a fine knife edge that you can always win or lose them in penalty kicks,” said Higgins. “And we practice it a lot, practice our technique and executing at the right time, and then our goalkeeper obviously practices and is as prepared as possible.”
L-R’s goalkeeper just so happens to be Hickory native Grayson Cameron, who played soccer and basketball at Hickory High. After graduating from Hickory in 2016, the 5-foot-9 senior played two seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to her hometown college, where she made 10 starts this past spring.
This season, Cameron has started all but one match for the Bears, logging a team-high 2,022 minutes. She has allowed only 14 goals and has 97 saves and nine shutouts while coming up huge in several PK shootouts.
“She’s just such an amazing goalkeeper,” said Higgins of Cameron. “She’s such a great leader back there. She’s got presence, she communicates, but she’s just a big team player.
“When the big moments come we know that we don’t have to worry about Grayson,” he continued. “We know that she’s gonna be there for our team and she’s gonna be a strong presence and she’s gonna manage tough situations very well. ... We’re lucky to have her.”
Offensively, L-R’s leading scorer is freshman Leonie Proessl, who has 12 goals (three match-winners) and one assist. Junior Ria Acton has nine goals (two match-winners) and six assists, freshman Evan O’Leary has eight goals (two match-winners) and six assists and sophomore Kara Gavaghan has five goals (two match-winners) and two assists.
Defensively, the Bears haven’t allowed more than two goals in any match this season. But today they will be going against a Grand Valley State team that won the last NCAA Division II tournament in 2019 and has captured six national titles while finishing as the national runner-up on four occasions.
The Lakers have outscored opponents 77-13 this season, with junior Greta DeLoach scoring 20 goals (eight match-winners) and dishing out six assists. Sophomore Kennedy Bearden has 12 goals (four match-winners) and 11 assists, while senior Caitie Baron has eight goals (two match-winners) and eight assists and freshman Taylor Reid has seven goals (four match-winners) and 10 assists.
“We know they’ve got great experience in this tournament ... but we’re not here to make up the numbers,” said Higgins of Grand Valley State. “We’re here to really give them a good game and try and advance and get the win. So we’re obviously going to respect them and we’ve tried to watch as many games as possible in the lead up to this and be prepared for that, but at the end of the day, when that first whistle goes, it’s just two teams going against each other and we’re excited.”
According to Higgins, playing in the SAC and coming out of the Southeast Region of the NCAA tournament makes L-R a battle-tested unit.
“Our conference and our region is so strong that, to be honest, out of the teams that are remaining in the tournament, we feel that we’re the most tested team,” said the Bears’ seventh-year head coach. “We’ve been trialed and tested throughout this run, so we feel that we can go up against anyone and compete against anyone in the country.
“... Our conference always has about four or five representatives that are pushing for a spot in those regional rankings,” added Higgins. “So it just speaks volumes about the standing of play in our conference and our region.”
Thursday's semifinal contests will be held at Weidner Field, which is home to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club. The Switchbacks compete in the USL Championship, a professional soccer league that is one level below Major League Soccer.
“We’re just excited to represent Lenoir-Rhyne and our university and the Hickory area,” said Higgins. “We are gonna try our best to bring home a national championship for the university and for the Hickory community.”
Fans unable to attend Thursday's game can watch it online at www.ncaa.com.
Note: In addition to Cameron, other L-R players with ties to the Hickory Daily Record's 11-school coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties include junior Alexander Central High alumnus Caroline Erkman and sophomore Fred T. Foard High alum Kathryn Perry.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.