WINGATE — The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team outlasted host Wingate 2-1 in eight innings on the second day of the NCAA Division II tournament’s Southeast Regional on Friday. With the victory, the Bears advanced to Saturday’s championship game against either Wingate or Francis Marion, the latter of which defeated Carson-Newman in Friday’s second game to set up an elimination game against the Bulldogs later Friday.

The Bears (38-12), who are the No. 3 seed in the Southeast Regional, received a solo home run from Julia Mardigian with one out in the top of the first inning of Friday’s game against Wingate. The Bulldogs tied the game on an RBI infield single from Kaylee Hobgood with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but a two-out single from LR’s Cassidy Wall in the eighth plated Katelyn Rackard with the game-winning run.

In just the second start of her college career, Alexander Central High product Faith Carrigan pitched a complete game for the Bears to even her record at 2-2. The 5-foot-10 freshman right-hander allowed one run on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk, throwing a career-high 126 pitches in the process.

Mardigian and Wall each had two hits for LR, which also got one hit apiece from Rackard, Lora Beth Wood and Lauren Rakes. On the other side, Wingate received two hits apiece from Hobgood and Hali Scott to go with one hit each from Heaven Maness, Ragan Liles and Hannah Reeves.

The losing pitcher for Wingate was Raechel Cutcher (14-8), who gave up two runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts, no walks and two hit batters in eight innings.

Saturday’s championship game will begin at 1 p.m., with the Bears needing one win to advance to the best-of-three Super Regional round. If LR loses the game, it will have to be defeated again in a game that will take place following the completion of the 1 p.m. contest.

Thursday’s game

LR opened the Southeast Regional tournament with a 6-4 victory over Carson-Newman on Thursday in Wingate. The Bears outhit the Eagles 9-8 behind two hits including a solo homer from Lora Beth Wood, two hits apiece from Katelyn Rackard and Lauren Rakes and one hit each from Lauren Jackson, Anna Blume and Kaylan Brown.

The winning pitcher was Morgan Beeler (23-4), who surrendered four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts, six walks and a hit batter in a complete-game performance. On the other side, Carson-Newman starter Syerra Rogers (9-6) took the loss after allowing two runs on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks in 1 1/3 innings.

At the plate, the Eagles were led by two hits each from Kennady Warder and Mary Vandergriff. They also received one hit apiece from SieAnna Cameron, Macey Hughes, Carmen Holt and Abbi Martin.

LR scored two runs in the bottom of the second before adding two more in the third and another two in the fifth. Carson-Newman scored its first two runs in the top of the fifth before managing single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

NOTES: After finishing 2-for-4 during Friday’s win over Wingate, LR’s Cassidy Wall has now reached base in 20 consecutive games.... Julia Mardigian’s first-inning home run extended the Bears’ streak to 13 straight games with at least one homer.... LR’s Lora Beth Wood has played in five Southeast Regional contests in her career, hitting safely in all five.... The Bears’ Faith Carrigan has made eight pitching appearances during her freshman season, posting a 3.23 ERA to go with 14 strikeouts, 11 walks and a hit batter in 26 innings. She also has 19 hits in 34 at-bats (.559 average), including three doubles and two homers, to go with six RBIs and nine runs scored.