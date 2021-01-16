 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walker, Gray combine for 39 as FSU tops UNC
0 comments

Walker, Gray combine for 39 as FSU tops UNC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florida St Notre Dame Basketball

Florida State's M.J. Walker (23) shoots over Notre Dame's Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs (10) during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in South Bend, Indiana. 

 Robert Franklin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker scored 20 points, Raiquan Gray added a career-high 19 and Florida State beat North Carolina 82-75 on Saturday for the Seminoles' 20th consecutive home conference victory.

Walker, who made 4 of 5 shots from the arc, missed three minutes of the second half after turning an ankle but returned to hit his final 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to give the Seminoles (7-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 10-point lead.

The Tar Heels (8-5, 3-3) were within a point with just over two minutes remaining but missed their next three shots and had a turnover while Gray converted a three-point play and two free throws and the Seminoles went up seven with 16 seconds remaining.

RayQuan Evans, Balsa Koprivica and Malik Osborne added 10 points each for the Seminoles, who were 8 of 16 on 3-point attempts and made 26 of 27 free throws. The Seminoles were without third-leading scorer Scottie Barnes, who turned his ankle in Wednesday's win over North Carolina State.

RJ Davis scored 16 points, Kerwin Walton 14, Garrison Brooks 12 and Caleb Love 11 for North Carolina, which made 10 of 24 from the arc but only got to the line 14 times, making 11. Guard Anthony Harris, out since December 2019 while recovering from a knee injury, played nine minutes in the second half and scored five points with three assists.

The Tar Heels had a three-game win streak snapped.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?
College

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?

  • Updated

The Big Four made it to the Final Four of the college football season, as expected, ending one chapter of the most contentious, controversial and unpredictable years in the history of the sport. The College Football Playoff selection committee avoided chaos Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in one semifinal game and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the other. The ...

Wong, Miami sneak past Wolfpack
College

Wong, Miami sneak past Wolfpack

  • Updated

RALEIGH — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Earl Timberlake had six of his career-high 13 in the last 68 seconds as Miami finally won a close g…

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert