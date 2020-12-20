Wake's regular-season finale canceled

The Deacons (4-4) were hoping to play for the second straight week after losing at Louisville on Dec. 12. The Deacons had gone nearly a month between games because of COVID-19 issues with their program and other programs around the ACC.

The FSU game would've been the Deacons' first at home since an Oct. 24 win over Virginia Tech. Instead, the Deacons will now wait for an announcement regarding a bowl destination.

Currie said the three possible landing spots will be the Military Bowl (Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Maryland), the Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30 in Charlotte) or the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida).

The program held a virtual pep rally on YouTube on Friday night at Truist Field.

"We are excited to honor our seniors virtually tonight inside Truist Field thanks to our great partner Wake Forest Baptist Health," Currie said in a statement.

Of Wake Forest's 11 scheduled games, three were not played — Duke, Miami and Notre Dame. The Florida State game was a late addition to the schedule.

This is the third Florida State game within a month to not be played because of COVID-19 reasons. The Clemson and Virginia games in Tallahassee were canceled on consecutive weekends after those two teams had traveled to Florida.