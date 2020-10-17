Wake, Virginia looking for signs of improvement

WINSTON-SALEM — Virginia will be looking to put a poor performance in the rearview mirror when it plays at Wake Forest today. The Demon Deacons are happy to have a chance to play again.

The Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned the ball over four times, had a punt blocked and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 38-21 home loss to North Carolina State last weekend. They also may be without quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who is in the concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head in the game.

For Virginia, one problem seems obvious, the answer clear. They have allowed at least 10 points before scoring in each game, have a 34-0 deficit in the first quarter and were down 24-0 against the Wolfpack before they began mounting a rally.

“It’s just the urgency that we need to come out with that we’ve been playing with in the second and fourth quarters,” linebacker Zane Zandier said. “... Urgency, mindset, coming out, especially in the first quarter since we’ve been struggling a lot. We should be able to come out and start firing right away.”