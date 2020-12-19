Wake, FSU meet in late addition to ACC slate

The Seminoles are trying to win consecutive games for the first time this year.

“We're such a young team that being able to handle success and winning a game and the mindset of what you bring in your preparation, it all has to get better,” FSU first-year coach Mike Norvell said.

Some things to know about today's FSU-Wake Forest game:

SERIES HISTORY

The reshuffled schedule ensures that the Demon Deacons and Seminoles will have played every year since FSU joined the ACC for the 1992 season, with the Seminoles winning 23 of 28 in that span. The Demon Deacons won last year's meeting 22-20, snapping a seven-game series skid.

BASHAM'S HEALTH

It's unclear whether Wake Forest will have defensive end and NFL prospect Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr.

Basham didn't play last week and tweeted that he was recovering from COVID-19. Clawson said the decision to play is "really going to be his call.”