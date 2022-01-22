Wake Forest throttles North Carolina 98-76

WINSTON-SALEM — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night.

LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied his career high with three blocks and Daivien Williamson scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Wake Forest (16-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Williamson scored the first seven points and added a 3-pointer in a 20-5 run that gave Wake Forest a 41-28 lead when Williams hit a 3 with 3:19 left in the first half and the Tar Heels never again threatened.

Brady Manek scored 22 points before fouling out with 5:26 left and RJ Davis added 18 for North Carolina (12-6, 4-3). Armando Bacot had 12 points and 12 rebounds — his ninth consecutive double-double — but made just 4 of 12 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Williams went into the game as the conference's leader is both scoring (20.3 per game) and assists (5.16) — something no player has done for an entire season since assists have been counted beginning in 1973 — while shooting 54.5% (No. 4 in the ACC) from the field this season.