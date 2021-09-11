Wake Forest scores 20 unanswered in win over Norfolk State

THE TAKEAWAYNorfolk State: The Spartans, from the Championship Subdivision, didn’t play last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and have gotten off to a rough start against a pair of FBS opponents, losing 49-10 at Toledo followed by this one. But new coach Dawson Odums cautioned this week that the rust from that lengthy layoff would be more evident against these higher-subdivision opponents than it would against the rest of the schedule.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have started with two lopsided wins against teams that didn’t play last season due to the pandemic, the first being last week’s 42-10 win against Old Dominion. Wake Forest has now won 16 straight games against FCS opponents dating to 2000.

BLOCKED PUNTRondell Bothroyd blocked a Luca Weber punt in the third quarter for Wake’s first since Sept. 13, 2018. Weber had two punts blocked last week against Toledo, and both were returned for touchdowns.

UP NEXTNorfolk State: The Spartans play their home opener next Saturday by hosting Elizabeth City State from the Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons begin ACC play with a home game against Florida State next Saturday. The teams were scheduled to meet last December in a game that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns on the Seminoles’ roster.