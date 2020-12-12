Wake Forest returns in rescheduled trip to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wake Forest is finally getting back on the field for its first game in nearly a month. Coach Dave Clawson is still unsure exactly how ready his Demon Deacons will be for today's game at Louisville after such a long layoff.

“We’re not in game shape right now,” Clawson said, “but we’ll see how it goes.”

The Demon Deacons (4-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) haven’t played since losing at North Carolina on Nov. 14. The next week’s game at Duke was canceled amid a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, quarantines and injuries, eventually followed by the school announcing it would pause team activities.

Along the way, there were a series of reshuffled ACC games, including this matchup with the Cardinals (3-7, 2-7) that has moved multiple times after originally being slated for last weekend before the season.

“We’re kind of calling it the all-star break,” quarterback Sam Hartman said. “We had a little time off and we’re just trying to get back, get the rust off.”

The Cardinals entered their regular-season finale coming off a loss to Boston College on Nov. 28, followed by an awkward past few days that included coach Scott Satterfield apologizing to fans after talking with South Carolina about its coaching vacancy.