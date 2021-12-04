Wake Forest, Pitt square off in ACC championship game

The Demon Deacons rank third in the country in scoring offense at 42.9 points per game, while the Panthers are fourth (42.8). Both teams also rank in the top 15 nationally in total offense, passing offense and touchdown passes.

The over-under for the game is listed at 72 1/2 points, according to Fan Duel Sportsbook.

Pitt is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has thrown 40 touchdown passes this season.

He needs two more to break the conference record set by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in 2016. A projected top 10 pick in next year’s NFL draft, Pickett’s 79 career TD passes are tied with Dan Marino for the most in school history.

Sam Hartman spearheads Wake Forest’s attack.

The sophomore has thrown for 3,711 yards and 34 touchdowns to lead a team with plenty of experience and loaded with “super seniors.” Hartman is the first ACC quarterback since Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016 to have at least 30 TDs passing and 10 TDs rushing in a season.