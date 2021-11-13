Wake Forest, NC State meet in key ACC clash

A win by the Demon Deacons will put them up at least two games in the loss column on every other league team, meaning they’d only need to win one of their final two — at Clemson and at Boston College — to clinch the Atlantic race.

N.C. State (7-2, 4-1, No. 16 CFP) suffered its only league loss by one against Miami on Oct. 23 but has won two straight league games since. The Wolfpack also cleared a major hurdle in the division race by taking down the Tigers in double overtime in September, and could add the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Demon Deacons, too.

“I think for us since we lost that game to Miami, we’ve been approaching every game as a must-win game,” Doeren said. “So we’ve been kind of in a playoff mode, I guess you’d say, for the last two games. ... We have to win this game, the next game and the next game to be in Charlotte, as far as us controlling it.”

Some other things to know about tonight’s N.C. State-Wake Forest game:

QB playBoth quarterbacks are among the nation’s best in a strong year at the position in the league.