Wake Forest looks to end Clemson's ACC reign with win

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 13 Wake Forest has a huge final step if it hopes to end Clemson’s reign atop the Atlantic Coast Conference: end its 12-game losing streak to the Tigers.

The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0 ACC) can win the ACC Atlantic with a victory today at Clemson. Something Wake Forest hasn’t been able to do since getting a win against the Tigers (7-3, 5-2) in 2008. The Demon Deacons last win at Death Valley was decade earlier than that, coming in 1998.

“It’s not really a surprise that they’re in the position that they’re in, still in the talk with the ACC,” Wake Forest linebacker Luke Masterson said. “We kind of knew that we’re going to have to go through Clemson if we’re going” to win the division.”

Wake Forest can reach its first ACC title game since 2006 even with a setback against Clemson. The Demon Deacons could still clinch a berth with a win at Boston College in their regular-season finale.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said his team’s goal is to keep its title hopes alive during what has been an inconsistent and unexpected season. The Tigers have won the last six ACC titles and reached the College Football Playoff each season from 2015 through 2020.

“We’re still alive, but we’re a wounded dog,” Swinney said.