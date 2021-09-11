Wake Forest looks to clean up execution vs. Norfolk State

That was also Norfolk State’s first game under new coach Dawson Odums, which will follow a game against a Group of Five conference program by facing a Power Five one. “When you’ve been off and you play up, you’re going to really see a difference in that layoff,” Odums said. “We had a chance to play up in talent and (Toledo) had played in the fall, and you could see — it was a difference in timing and just adjusting.”

Some other things to know about today’s Norfolk State-Wake Forest game:

Cleanup workWake Forest receiver Taylor Morin pointed to another area for the offense to improve: protecting the football.

The Demon Deacons were one of the nation’s best at avoiding turnovers last season until an extended late-season COVID-19 pause, losing just one in the first seven games.

They had three fumbles in the Old Dominion game and lost one, a carry by Christian Turner into the red zone in the third quarter of a 35-3 game.

“We had a couple of instances where the ball started getting loose,” Morin said. “And as a program, we pride ourselves on taking care of the football.”