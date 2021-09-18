Wake Forest hosts struggling Seminoles to start ACC play

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest and Florida State are in very different positions heading into today’s meeting to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The Demon Deacons (2-0) didn’t face much of a test in either of its first two wins against overmatched opponents, offering little insight as to how they will respond in a close game. Yet that’s far better than what faces the Seminoles (0-2), who are just trying to win a game after last weekend’s stunning loss to a lower-division opponent.

“We’ve got to go out there and play at an extremely high level,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “We cannot have the lapses, we can’t put ourselves in challenging situations because against well-coached football teams, teams that have those type of playmakers, you’ll get exposed.”

The loss on a final-play touchdown to Jacksonville State already did that. A week after taking highly ranked Notre Dame to overtime, the Seminoles lost for the first time in 27 matchups against Championship Subdivision teams, this one to an opponent that had lost 31-0 to UAB in its opener.

Now FSU is facing the possibility of the program’s first 0-3 start since the late Bobby Bowden’s first season in 1976. It comes as the Seminoles begin a 30th season of play in a league it used to dominate.