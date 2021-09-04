Wake Forest crushes Old Dominion 42-10

WINSTON-SALEM — Christian Beal-Smith ran for two touchdowns while Ja'Sir Taylor scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to help Wake Forest beat Old Dominion 42-10 in Friday night's season opener for both teams.

It marked the Monarchs' return to the field after not playing last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beal-Smith ran untouched around the left end and sprinted down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter to get the Demon Deacons on the board. Then, after the Monarchs managed a field goal, Taylor came through with his huge return that squashed any fleeting momentum for ODU.

The cornerback broke through an arm-tackle attempt and stayed on his feet through a stumble around the 20-yard line, then kicked into gear and down the sideline for the 99-yard score and a 14-3 lead.

“Once I caught it, I broke a couple of tackles,” Taylor said. "And after the last stiff-arm, I just saw green grass and a bunch of my guys leading the way.

It marked only the second kickoff return for a touchdown for Wake Forest since 2008 — and it came from a fifth-year senior with only two punt returns on his resume in the return game.