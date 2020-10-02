Wake Forest carries 0-2 start into game with Campbell

This will be the Camels' fourth game this fall against an FBS opponent, matching the number played in their modern history since the program started back up in 2008 after a nearly six-decade hiatus. This is the first against a power-conference opponent.

“I told them: it’s the championship, it’s the bowl game, this is how the level goes up,” said Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former player with Nebraska and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

“I don’t care what the score is, I don’t care what happens. But I do not want us to lay down. I want us to stay in their face for 60 minutes. And that’s the goal that we got going into this ballgame.”

Some other things to know about tonight's Campbell-Wake Forest game:

BRAND-NAME CAMELS

Minter said this fall's opportunity builds the program's brand and maybe leads to more FBS scheduling opportunities. He said the Camels don't plan to play this spring.

Campbell is 0-7 against FBS teams, though it nearly beat Georgia Southern in the opener then played close with Appalachian State into the third quarter.