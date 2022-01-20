Wake Forest breaks through at Georgia Tech with 80-64 win

ATLANTA — Alondes Williams scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half when Wake Forest left Georgia Tech behind in an 80-64 victory Wednesday night.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets and also gave the Demon Deacons (15-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) their first win at Georgia Tech in 15 games, dating to Feb. 22, 2004.

Williams, the ACC's leading scorer, also had nine assists, seven rebounds and three blocks. Isiah Mucius added 18 points, Jake LaRavia had 13 points with nine assists and Daivien Williamson and Dallas Walton scored 11 points each. Wake Forest shot 57% and outscored Georgia Tech in the paint 48-30.

East Tennessee State transfer forward Damari Monsanto played his first game of the season for the Demon Deacons after suffering an Achilles injury last June that required surgery. He scored six points with a game-high eight rebounds in 12 minutes.

Michael Devoe, the ACC's third-leading scorer, had 22 points for Georgia Tech (7-10, 1-6), which shot only 38%. Jordan Usher added 13 points.