Wake Forest adjusts football schedule

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest’s home football game against Campbell, scheduled for Oct. 9, has been moved to Oct. 2 and will remain on a Friday night.
In addition, the Deacons' game against Notre Dame, which was scheduled for Saturday at Truist Field and postponed, has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Winston-Salem.
“We look forward to welcoming Coach Mike Minter and the Fighting Camels to Truist Field next week," Athletics Director John Currie said in a statement. "We are extremely appreciative of the partnership of Campbell AD Omar Banks in being able to adjust their schedule to move our game up one week."
The Campbell-Wake Forest game will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on the ACC Network.
Notre Dame said it was unable to play Saturday because of COVID-19 tests, quarantines and isolation involving the program.
The Deacons had an open date Oct. 3 but, in moving up the Campbell game, will avoid having two weekends in a row off.
Because of Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement of allowing 7% capacity for outdoor stadiums with more than 10,000 seats starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 2, Wake Forest will be able to allow 2,205 fans into that game at 31,500-seat Truist Field.
"Our student-athletes and staff have missed the passion and support of Deacon Nation," Currie said. "We look forward to safely welcoming you back."
Fans who go to the game Oct. 2 game must have mandatory face masks or facial coverings and adhere to social distancing. Concessions stands will follow safety protocols as well.
Wake Forest will distribute mobile, individual game tickets only in 2020.
With the seating plans for the season changing due to CDC guidelines, Wake Forest will offer current season ticket holders who wish to attend games the opportunity to obtain tickets game-by-game.
"In conjunction with health authorities, our staff has worked hard over the past six months to develop extensive plans to adhere to social distancing requirements and safely host our student-athletes parents and families, students, and a limited number of fans inside all our venues,” Currie said in the statement.
Wake Forest said it would also develop a plan to allow some students at games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!