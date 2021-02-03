 Skip to main content
Wake can't overcome Notre Dame's 2nd-half run
Wake can't overcome Notre Dame's 2nd-half run

Wake Forest Notre Dame Basketball

Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) goes up for a shot over Wake Forest's Isaiah Wilkins, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday in South Bend, Indiana.

 Robert Franklin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and Notre Dame used a big second-half run to beat Wake Forest 79-58 on Tuesday.

After leading 35-32 at the break, Notre Dame started the second half on a 16-0 run for a 51-32 advantage. Prentiss Hubb opened and closed the spurt with 3-pointers, and Wake Forest didn't make its first basket until the 14:47 mark. With four minutes remaining, Durham converted a three-point play to make it 75-47.

Notre Dame shot 58.1% from the field in the second half, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, while holding Wake Forest to 10-of-34 shooting.

Dane Goodwin and Hubb each scored 10 points for Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC), which has won four of its last five games. Nate Laszewski grabbed 10 rebounds, and Hubb also had five rebounds and 10 assists.

Isaiah Mucius had 14 points and Ody Oguama scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Wake Forest (5-8, 2-8). The Demon Deacons were held to 22-of-64 shooting (34.4%) — with nine of those makes from distance.

Notre Dame plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday while Wake Forest is off until Feb. 10 when it faces Boston College.

