If you ask Emily Ramirez about her individual accomplishments on the volleyball court, she will tell you there is no such thing as individual success in volleyball.

Ramirez is a freshman at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Emily said nothing she has achieved has been without the help of her teammates and the support of her family.

“I have a huge family,” she said. “They’re very supportive. They’re here almost every game. They’ve not missed a game yet and they were like that in high school, too.”

At just 18, Ramirez has already achieved quite a bit in her sport. Last week, she was named the NJCAA Division III Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for Aug. 28 through Sept. 3. She is the first student athlete in the history of the program to be named national player of the week.

“It was kind of crazy. Coach sent me a message and he’s like 'CONGRATS' in all caps,” Ramirez said. “It was just crazy, I’m like, 'me?' I didn’t see that coming and I sent it to my family, and they were so supportive.”

Ramirez and her teammates also learned on Monday that the CCC&TI Cobras had achieved another program first. The latest NJCAA Division III poll has them ranked 13th in the nation. It is the first time in program history Caldwell has been nationally ranked.

This kind of success is nothing new for Ramirez, though. In 2021, she, along with current Caldwell teammate Kirklyn Hudler, led their high school team, the Ashe Huskies, to the third round of the state playoffs. It was the deepest Ashe volleyball had advanced in several decades.

“It was just amazing getting to go to the third round of the playoffs,” Ramirez said. “It had been years since someone had made it to the third round, so we made history there.”

She said experiencing the moment with her teammates, friends and family is something she will remember for the rest of her life. And for Ramirez, it's all interconnected — individual accomplishments, team success, family, friends and her faith.

“Without the Lord, for sure, He’s my number one, I wouldn’t be here in volleyball (without faith), and then secondly my family and their support,” she said.

A lifelong pursuit

Ramirez was first introduced to volleyball by her father and an older girl in her neighborhood as a child.

“He never played, but ever since I was little, we always played in the yard,” she said. “And my neighbor in my childhood home, she played in high school. Both of them, we used to play all the time in the yard when I was little.”

Ramirez also played basketball and softball through middle school and into high school, but she said it didn’t take her long to realize volleyball was her game.

“I love volleyball. It has just been my sport,” Ramirez said. “It’s just a great game. I love the momentum of it, the energy that comes from it, the mental part of it. It’s just a really great game.”

In third grade, Ramirez began playing organized volleyball and soon made another friend who would stick with her for the long haul.

“There’s somebody else from Ashe on this (Caldwell) team — Kirklyn (Hudler),” she said. “She is my childhood best friend so having her here is great. We've been together forever.”

Hudler said it was almost as exciting for her to learn Ramirez was chosen as the defensive player of the week as it was for Emily.

“We’ve grown up playing volleyball together,” Hudler said. “I love to see her succeed in what we’ve always worked hard for, so I thought it was exciting and very deserved because she’s worked hard for this and is very deserving.”

Hudler said having Emily with her has helped her make the transition to college.

“We’ve always been kind of that duo,” she said. “Libero, outside — I don’t play outside right now, but we’re still that duo … She’s very encouraging. She’s always trying to uplift other people even if she’s having a bad game.”

Balancing act

The move to college has not been without its challenges. Ramirez said she was surprised by the intensity of practice and team workouts. She also said balancing volleyball, academics and her social life has been a learning experience.

“You’ve got to really be on top of things,” she said. “You can’t really get behind. You’ve just got to manage your time well, plan it out; you have to have a plan.”

The balancing act is nothing new for Ramirez, and she said volleyball has helped her learn how to better juggle multiple responsibilities.

“It has given me so many skills that I can use later on in life," she said. "Balancing my time well, planning out well. It has improved my communication as well for sure.”

These aren't the only lessons Ramirez has learned from her sport either.

“One of the biggest lessons is playing as a team and not as an individual,” she said. “I think that definitely helps you out in life, knowing it’s not about you."

She added, "It definitely helps set you up for success.”

Looking toward the future

Ramirez plans to play volleyball at Caldwell this season and next. She said she then plans to transfer to a four-year university. Her long-term goal is to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing. Ramirez said she hopes volleyball will continue to be a part of the equation throughout her college experience, but she'll roll with whatever comes her way.

For now, though, Ramirez will continue enjoying the ride as part of a Caldwell team she said has coalesced with remarkable speed.

“Even fans have noticed how quickly we’ve clicked,” she said. “From the get-go these girls were amazing. They were so nice, so welcoming and I’ve definitely grown so close to some of them … I’m really glad I came here.”