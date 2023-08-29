The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Cobras notched back-to-back wins in a volleyball tri-match at Davidson-Davie Community College in Thomasville on Saturday.

In the first game, Caldwell took down Davidson-Davie in straight sets, 25-15, 26-24, 25-20. Laney Craig led the way for Caldwell with 15 kills, and Catherine Pate added 14. Emma Grace Hiatt notched 21 assists and Emily Ramirez produced 30 digs in the first victory.

In game two, Caldwell bested Pitt Community College 25-22, 25-23, 26-24. Laney Craig added another 20 kills in the second match and Emily Ramirez added another 23 digs.

With the back-to-back wins, The Cobras improve to 5-2 on the season and will be back in action Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in a home game against Johnson & Wales University.