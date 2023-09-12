Caldwell Community College & Technical Institutes' volleyball team achieved the program's first-ever national ranking when the National Junior College Athletic Association released its rankings for the week of Sept. 11. Caldwell was ranked 13th in the NJCAA Division III poll.

The Cobras ran their winning streak to 10 games Saturday, defeating Johnson & Wales University three sets to one (25-19, 26-24, 21-21, 25-23) in Charlotte.

Laney Craig led three Cobras who had double-digit kills. Craig finished with 13, while Catherine Pate had 11 and Greenleigh Gleason had 10. Defensively, Emily Ramirez had 21 digs and Leah Pimentel had five block assists.

Caldwell improves to 12-2 overall and will open up Region 10 Division III play at fifth-ranked and defending division champion Sandhills Community College on Friday at 4 p.m. in Hudson. Caldwell restarted its volleyball program in the fall of 2022, fielding its first team since 2008.