The Caldwell County Community College and Technical Institute Cobras took both games of a volleyball tri-match at home on Saturday to improve to 9-2 on the season.

In the first match, Caldwell faced the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles (2-7). The Cobras took the game 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19). Cathreine Pate led the Cobras with 14 kills and Josie Chappell had 24 assists. Caldwell was led defensively by Leah with six block assists, Greenleigh Grayson with five block assists and Emily Ramirez with 13 digs.

In Caldwell’s second match, they faced the USC-Lancaster Lancers (7-4) fresh off their 3-1 victory over SWVCC moments earlier. Laney Craig led the way for Caldwell in this game with 19 kills, Pate added nine and Grayson had eight. Chappell (20) and Grace Hiatt (16) both hit double digits in assists and Emile Ramirez had 23 digs.