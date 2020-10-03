Virginia, No. 1 Clemson meet in rematch of ACC title game

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is a believer that past lessons are essential to future success. He and the Cavaliers get to see if that's true when they play No. 1 Clemson.

Virginia (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was taken apart, 62-17, by the Tigers last December in the ACC championship game. Since then Mendenhall has seen his players grow and now comes the measuring stick.

The ACC title game “accelerated our program,” Mendenhall said. “It exposed deficiencies. We learned so many things about that setting, that stage, that opponent. We're anxious to learn and apply and improve from what we showed a year ago.”

That could be difficult against the Tigers (2-0, 1-0), who have appeared sharp and relentless in starting with easy wins over Wake Forest (37-13) and The Citadel (49-0).

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns against the Cavaliers last year, looks every bit the Heisman Trophy favorite with his play so far. He's connected on 81 percent of his passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns — all while resting much of the first games after Clemson opened a big lead.

But Virginia showed it might have something for Clemson's pass attack in its opener, picking off Duke five times in a 38-20 win last week.