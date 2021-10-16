Virginia hosts Duke after finding success on the road

And has plenty of weapons. Virginia has four receivers in the top 68 nationally in receiving yards, led by Dontayvion Wicks with 554 yards, 10th overall. When Wicks was knocked out of the game at Louisville, Ra’Shaun Henry caught nine passes for 179 yards and Keytaon Thompson 10 for 149 yards.

Some other things to watch for when Duke plays at Virginia:

Running game missingThe Cavaliers are averaging just 113 rushing yards and their top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has gained just 185 yards. Efforts to disguise some plays have had moderate success, but gaining some balance would open things for Armstrong.

Balanced attackThe Blue Devils have the ACC’s second most productive running back — by half a yard — in Mateao Durant. He is averaging of better than 131 yards a contest. He’s also scored 10 touchdowns, one behind Syracuse’s Sean Tucker for the ACC lead, and provides offensive balance. Duke averages 495.8 yards, just behind the Cavaliers’ 525.8, and gets 218 of those yards on the ground per game.