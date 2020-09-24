Virginia finally gets to suit up against winless Blue Devils

WAYNE’S WORLD

Virginia is thin at running back, but Wayne Taulapapa, last year’s starter, is back. Not flashy, Taulapapa ran for 473 yards, but also 12 touchdowns, last year. His best game came against the Blue Devils when he gained 77 yards and scored twice.

CLEANING UP MISTAKES

Duke lost three fumbles and had two interceptions thrown by Chase Brice. Two of those turnovers, a fumble by Deon Jackson and one on a sack by Brice, came with the Blue Devils inside the Eagles' 5-yard line.

“Running backs, going through through the hole, they’re protecting the ball a little bit more. As receivers, we catch the ball, we’ve got to tuck it a little bit more, a little bit harder, more force," wide receiver Jake Bobo said. “It’s just something you’ve got to think about a little bit more, and hopefully Saturday we’ll be a little better about it.”

QUIRKY DEVELOPMENT

The Blue Devils will be playing an opponent in its season-opening game for the third straight game because Virginia's game against Virginia Tech last weekend was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Hokies.

“I think it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever been through,” Cutcliffe said. “I doubt this has ever happened in college football, where a team has three games you play where you have no film to study. … Our players are a little irritable about it, to be real honest with you. It’s a unique setting, it’s what we’ve been given. So we have to deal with it and just move forward."