Vanzant scores 24, leads UVa Wise women past Bears

Vanzant continued to dominate on the offensive end in the second quarter, recording four more baskets to match the eight-point output put forth by the rest of the Cavs. Meanwhile, L-R had five players score led by five points from Emily Harman as the Bears found themselves down 35-24 at the half.

UVa Wise quickly put six more points on the board after the intermission to take a 41-24 lead with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter. Kennedy Weigt nailed a 3 following an L-R timeout and Harman knocked down a pair of free throws shortly thereafter, but the Bears did little else as they headed into the final frame facing a 59-33 deficit.

Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter, with the Bears outscoring the Cavs for the first time all night. L-R’s Tatum McBride made two 3s in the period, while Weigt added a basket and Sydney Wilson and Josie Hise each went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line to account for the final margin.