Utah beats Oregon 38-10 for 1st Rose Bowl bid

There was an emotional moment during a break in the second quarter when the Utah fans took part in their ”moment of loudness" to honor Jordan and Lowe.

A video tribute was played as fans lit up the stadium with cell phone flashlights and cheered. The Utes have held the “moment of loudness" instead of moments of silence to honor the former players.

Lowe’s mom, Donna Lowe-Sterns, also served as an honorary captain for the game.

“We etched their name in history, too,” Rising said. “That’s what we talked about all year and we really wanted to get that done.”

CONTRACT TALK

The lead-up to the game was filled with talk about the future of Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. There were reports that Miami was making a run at Cristobal, who won two national titles there as a player, and that the Ducks are doing what it takes to keep him.

Cristobal said he has not talked to any other school and if he had any news he would announce it.