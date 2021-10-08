Upcoming CVCC baseball fall games canceled

Four upcoming sets of games for the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Red Hawks’ scheduled games today at L.P. Frans Stadium against crosstown rival Lenoir-Rhyne have been canceled. Also canceled are Saturday’s home games with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Catawba Valley was also scheduled to play a doubleheader at North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Oct. 16, and host the MegaStars for a doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 17, but those games have also been canceled.

The CVCC baseball team returns to fall preseason action on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a doubleheader against Dry Pond. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field.

For an updated look at the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team’s fall schedule, visit www.gocvcc.com.