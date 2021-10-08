 Skip to main content
Upcoming CVCC baseball fall games canceled
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

Four upcoming sets of games for the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Red Hawks’ scheduled games today at L.P. Frans Stadium against crosstown rival Lenoir-Rhyne have been canceled. Also canceled are Saturday’s home games with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Catawba Valley was also scheduled to play a doubleheader at North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Oct. 16, and host the MegaStars for a doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 17, but those games have also been canceled.

The CVCC baseball team returns to fall preseason action on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a doubleheader against Dry Pond. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field.

For an updated look at the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team’s fall schedule, visit www.gocvcc.com.

