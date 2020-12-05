UNC steps out of ACC play to face Catamounts

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina is finally playing the nonconference game that coach Mack Brown believes could have given him a chance to develop more young Tar Heels players.

UNC hosts Western Carolina from the Championship Subdivision today. The game replaces one against Charlotte from September. That contest was canceled after COVID-19 quarantines depleted the 49ers offensive line group.

Brown has lamented losing that early-season date multiple times since it would've allowed the Tar Heels (6-3) to test younger players and reserves with more game reps and build program depth. They get that chance now, sandwiched between late-season games against No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 9 Miami.

“Every day that you practice, you’ve got to practice against Notre Dame,” he said. “You’ve got to practice against Clemson ... and by doing that, then you’re ready to play each week. And I think that’s the big thing.

“And people will say, ‘Well this game’s not important.’ Well, try to lose it. And then it becomes important.”

The Catamounts (0-2) are closing a three-game set of fall-semester games that began with a loss at nationally ranked Liberty on Nov. 14. The Southern Conference program will play its league schedule in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.