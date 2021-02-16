 Skip to main content
UNC adds nonconference game vs. Northeastern
UNC adds nonconference game vs. Northeastern

  • Updated
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina has found another game.

The school announced Monday night that it has added a nonconference game Wednesday against Northeastern after having three Atlantic Coast Conference home games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier Monday, the program’s official Twitter account posted that the Tar Heels (12-7, 7-5 ACC) were seeking a home game for this week. That came after Tuesday’s visit from No. 18 Virginia Tech was postponed. Home games against Clemson and Miami have also been postponed since January.

Coach Roy Williams noted earlier Monday that the team had played just six home games and says “that’s not a good situation.”

Northeastern, a Colonial Athletic Association program, had four postponed games from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7.

UNC’s next scheduled ACC game is Saturday’s visit from Louisville.

