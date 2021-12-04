ULL seeks 1st Sun Belt title game triumph vs. App St

LAFAYETTE, La. — For Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier, there was never a thought of starting his next job at Florida before he’d coached the No. 20 Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

This is the third time in four years since Napier arrived in Lafayette that the Cajuns (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt, No. 24 in College Football Playoff) are in the conference title game. In the previous two, they lost to Appalachian State. Today’s game features yet another rematch with the Mountaineers (10-2, 7-1).

“There was no question regarding coaching the conference championship game. I mean, that was non-negotiable,” Napier, who was hired last Sunday to be the next Gators coach, said this week. “It’s important for everyone to realize the commitment we’ve made to the players here and the staff here to really kind of take a singular focus on trying to do the best job we can do for this team.”

The previous two Sun Belt title games were played at Appalachian State.

In 2020, the Cajuns went 9-1 in the regular season and broke into the national rankings, but the Sun Belt Conference canceled its conference title game that would have pitted the Cajuns against Coastal Carolina because of the COVID-19 pandemic.