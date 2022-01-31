Tyson’s last-second 3 sends Bears past Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team collected its second straight win during Saturday’s road game against Tusculum, defeating the Pioneers 65-62 on a 3-pointer from Nas Tyson with 2.9 seconds to play. Tyson scored the final five points of the contest for the Bears, who improved to 6-14 overall and 5-12 in South Atlantic Conference play.

On the other side, Tusculum fell to 12-6 overall and 12-4 in the SAC. The Pioneers had won seven of their previous eight games before Saturday’s defeat.

T.J. Nesmith was LR’s leading scorer with 17 points, and he also pulled down seven rebounds. Jalen Johnson added 13 points for the Bears, who also received 10 points and four boards from Salle Wilson and nine points, five assists and four rebounds from Tyson.

Tusculum’s Justin Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points, while Brandon Mitchell had 12 and William Vedder scored nine. Brandon Mitchell was the Pioneers’ leading rebounder with nine, with Justin Mitchell pulling down five boards and Vedder finishing with four.