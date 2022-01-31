Tyson’s last-second 3 sends Bears past Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team collected its second straight win during Saturday’s road game against Tusculum, defeating the Pioneers 65-62 on a 3-pointer from Nas Tyson with 2.9 seconds to play. Tyson scored the final five points of the contest for the Bears, who improved to 6-14 overall and 5-12 in South Atlantic Conference play.
On the other side, Tusculum fell to 12-6 overall and 12-4 in the SAC. The Pioneers had won seven of their previous eight games before Saturday’s defeat.
T.J. Nesmith was LR’s leading scorer with 17 points, and he also pulled down seven rebounds. Jalen Johnson added 13 points for the Bears, who also received 10 points and four boards from Salle Wilson and nine points, five assists and four rebounds from Tyson.
Tusculum’s Justin Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points, while Brandon Mitchell had 12 and William Vedder scored nine. Brandon Mitchell was the Pioneers’ leading rebounder with nine, with Justin Mitchell pulling down five boards and Vedder finishing with four.
Each team registered 39 rebounds during Saturday’s game, with LR holding a 15-13 edge on the offensive boards. Tusculum’s largest lead was 43-34 early in the second half, but the Bears were able to rally and tie things at 56-all on a free throw from Kevin Kangu with 2:53 remaining before ultimately winning thanks to Tyson’s last-second triple.
LR hosts Limestone next Saturday at 4 p.m., while Tusculum visits Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to Newberry next Saturday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tusculum 78, Lenoir-Rhyne 51: The Pioneers cruised past the Bears at home Saturday in Greeneville, Tennessee. Tusculum led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, 45-25 at the half and 62-40 through three periods before winning by a 27-point final margin.
Tusculum moved to 7-12 overall and 5-10 in the SAC, while LR is now 6-11 and 5-10. The victory was the Pioneers’ 10th straight against the Bears, who were led by 24 points and five rebounds from Brandi Hudson to go with seven points and seven boards from Emily Harman and seven points from Maddie Dillinger.
The Pioneers got 24 points, six rebounds and four assists from Jalia Arnwine, with Brianna Dixon notching 21 points, five assists and four rebounds, Mya Belton recording 19 points and seven rebounds and Lexi Patty scoring eight points. Arnwine, Dixon and Belton also finished with three steals apiece.
Tusculum visits Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to Newberry next Saturday at 2 p.m., while LR visits Queens today at 5:30 p.m. before hosting Limestone next Saturday at 2 p.m.