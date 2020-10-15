Two Red Hawk anglers qualify for B.A.S.S. state team

Two Catawba Valley Community College bass anglers have qualified for the B.A.S.S. state team after their performances last weekend.

The Red Hawks’ Lane Bailey and Lucas Oliver both earned spots on the state team and advanced to the B.A.S.S. Nation Regional championship tournament following their finishes during two different state qualifiers.

The top three finishers from each state qualifier earned a spot on the state team.

Bailey qualified with a third-place finish last Friday during the first of the two state qualifiers — the North Carolina B.A.S.S. Nation Wildcard Tournament on Lake Norman.

“I am looking forward to fishing in the regional and learning during the experience,” Bailey said. “I am excited and realize that I am two tournaments away from the Elite series. I have to stay focused and fish hard so I can make it. Everything happens in life for a reason. I am going to give it all I have. I am honored to represent CVCC and the state of North Carolina.”

Oliver finished second during the second state qualifier — the State Western Tournament on High Rock Lake.