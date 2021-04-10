Tusculum denies Lenoir-Rhyne's bid for a SAC three-peat

Following a 24-yard pass from Willingham to Dareke Young on second down, it looked like L-R might pull off a last-minute comeback. But four straight incompletions followed, with Willingham being hurried on first down and the Pioneers’ Montreal Henry and Ivan Hogans breaking up passes on second and third downs. The four incompletions allowed Tusculum to run out the clock by keeping the ball on the ground and forcing the Bears to use their final two timeouts.

“I just told them how much I loved them and how much I appreciated them because this is not a fun time to be a college student,” said Jacobs of what he shared with his squad after the game. “And between the COVID protocols and the delay of the season and the lack of a chance for a national playoff and some of those things, it can be hard to stay on task. I’m just so, so proud of our kids for the work that they’ve put in, how much we’ve gotten accomplished as we work towards what is ultimately a full season in the fall of 2021.”

Wells completed 31 of 49 passes for 438 yards, while his counterpart Willingham completed 22 of 40 passes for a career-high 353 yards. Tusculum’s leading rusher was TJ Jones with 13 carries for 63 yards, and the Pioneers’ leading receivers were Tory Ponder (seven catches for 123 yards) and Parham (six catches for 114 yards).

As for L-R, it was paced by McGee’s 25 carries for 65 yards and Young’s game-high nine receptions for 166 yards. In addition to King’s fourth-quarter interception, the Bears also got a pick from Eric Jackson in the third quarter.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

