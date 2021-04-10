Tusculum denies Lenoir-Rhyne's bid for a SAC three-peat

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team has been the class of the South Atlantic Conference over the last three seasons, but on Saturday afternoon the Bears didn’t quite look like themselves. Although the Bears outscored visiting Tusculum in the second half, they ultimately came up short, falling 28-23 in the SAC championship game at Moretz Stadium.
The loss snapped a 20-game winning streak for L-R against SAC opponents, and it also ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bears against Tusculum. The Pioneers prevented the Bears from capturing their third straight league title and finished the season at 4-1, while L-R completed the 2020-21 campaign with a 3-1 record.
“Congratulations to (Tusculum coach) Jerry (Odom) and his guys, they played a really good game today,” L-R coach Mike Jacobs said. “They hit some big plays and we didn’t hit enough, we didn’t play very complementary football. When we would hit a big play on offense, we would give something up on defense, or our defense would get a big stop and our drive would stall on offense.
“We just couldn’t kind of piece them together and play in sync, but their quarterback was 31 of 49 for 438 yards,” he added. “We got to him at times; we didn’t disrupt him as much as we needed to, certainly at critical times, but hats off to them.”
Neither team was able to score until the final minute of the opening quarter, when Tusculum quarterback Rogan Wells hooked up with Derrick Wright for a 9-yard touchdown pass. L-R responded with two TD passes of its own within the first five minutes of the second quarter, as Grayson Willingham found Dwayne McGee at the 14:19 mark and Hakeem Meggett at the 10:24 mark for scoring strikes of 19 and 53 yards, respectively.
In the end, that was the last time L-R would find itself with a lead. The Pioneers tied things at 14-all on a 4-yard TD run from Maurice Gomillion before registering the go-ahead score on a 30-yard pass from Wells to Wright with six seconds left in the half.
L-R’s Ryan Carter nearly took the ensuing kickoff to the house, returning it 86 yards to the Pioneers’ 9-yard line as time expired. The junior wide receiver finished with 132 yards on three kickoff returns, good for an average of 44 yards per return.
Nevertheless, Tusculum increased its lead less than two minutes into the third quarter. Following an L-R punt on the opening possession of the half, Wells capped a four-play, 91-yard drive with a 78-yard TD pass to Justice Parham, making it 28-14 in favor of the visitors.
The rest of the scoring was done by the Bears, as Chase Allbaugh nailed a 32-yard field goal with 11:20 remaining in the third quarter and Dareke Young hauled in an 11-yard TD pass from Willingham six seconds into the final period. L-R failed to score again, though, despite a couple of golden opportunities in the game’s waning moments.
After moving the ball to the Tusculum 17, Willingham was picked off by the Pioneers’ Jermaine Witherspoon with just under eight minutes to play. The Pioneers put together a lengthy drive of their own, but L-R’s Percy King came up with his team-leading fourth interception of the season, returning it 39 yards to the Bears’ 44.
Following a 24-yard pass from Willingham to Dareke Young on second down, it looked like L-R might pull off a last-minute comeback. But four straight incompletions followed, with Willingham being hurried on first down and the Pioneers’ Montreal Henry and Ivan Hogans breaking up passes on second and third downs. The four incompletions allowed Tusculum to run out the clock by keeping the ball on the ground and forcing the Bears to use their final two timeouts.
“I just told them how much I loved them and how much I appreciated them because this is not a fun time to be a college student,” said Jacobs of what he shared with his squad after the game. “And between the COVID protocols and the delay of the season and the lack of a chance for a national playoff and some of those things, it can be hard to stay on task. I’m just so, so proud of our kids for the work that they’ve put in, how much we’ve gotten accomplished as we work towards what is ultimately a full season in the fall of 2021.”
Wells completed 31 of 49 passes for 438 yards, while his counterpart Willingham completed 22 of 40 passes for a career-high 353 yards. Tusculum’s leading rusher was TJ Jones with 13 carries for 63 yards, and the Pioneers’ leading receivers were Tory Ponder (seven catches for 123 yards) and Parham (six catches for 114 yards).
As for L-R, it was paced by McGee’s 25 carries for 65 yards and Young’s game-high nine receptions for 166 yards. In addition to King’s fourth-quarter interception, the Bears also got a pick from Eric Jackson in the third quarter.
