Trojans vanquish Bears behind Dortch’s 21-point effort

Trailing 68-64, the Bears were unable to get any closer until a Tyson layup brought them within three at 75-72 with just over three minutes to play. Following a layup from Dortch soon thereafter, the Bears missed a 3 and a jumper before Johnson hit two foul shots with 57.2 seconds remaining to make it a one-score game once again.

Speaking of Johnson, he had a chance to tie the contest on the game’s final possession. L-R gained possession with 22.3 seconds left and brought the ball up the floor. After an Anderson player knocked it loose, a mad scrum ensued before Johnson grabbed the ball and hoisted a 3 from the right wing that clanged off the back iron as the buzzer sounded.

“We had opportunities to make shots, couldn’t make them, just could not get over the hump,” said Sullivan of his squad’s inability to finish its second-half comeback. “... We missed a ton of layups around the basket and those things happen, but you’ve got to create your own opportunities and you’ve got to do that by competing and playing together and just taking it to another level where you kind of impose your will on them.