Trojans vanquish Bears behind Dortch’s 21-point effort

Maintaining consistency has been an issue for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team this season, and inconsistency reared its ugly head again during the Bears’ home game against Anderson (South Carolina) on Wednesday night. Despite rallying in the second half and having a chance to tie the game on a last-second shot, L-R suffered a 77-74 loss at the hands of the Trojans inside Shuford Gymnasium.
Anderson was led by Parker Dortch’s game-high 21 points and eight rebounds, with Crosby James adding 16 points, four boards and four assists and Quin Nottingham registering 12 points and seven assists. On the other side, the Bears received 17 points from Jalen Johnson to go with 15 points, five rebounds and a game-high three blocks from TJ Nesmith, 12 points from Salle Wilson and 11 points and seven rebounds from Malik LeGania.
“We didn’t play any defense in the first half,” said Bears coach Everick Sullivan, whose team fell to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the South Atlantic Conference following its fourth consecutive loss. “They had us outmatched at the four spot and they took advantage of it ... but we just didn’t play with the fire that’s necessary to negate a team that’s got good size.
“They finished around the basket, they’re a really good team, and they’ve got some veteran guards and veteran players,” he added, “so they did a good job of running the show and getting to spots where they could take advantage of the mismatches. But just more than anything we’ve got to play a lot tougher, a lot harder, and play with a little more desperation to start the game off.”
Anderson (6-5, 4-5 SAC) never trailed in the contest, and the game only featured one tie. Following a layup from the Trojans’ Nottingham, L-R’s Nesmith countered with a putback to knot the score at 2-all. However, Anderson answered with a three-point play from Josh Livingston to grab the lead for good.
Following a driving layup from the Bears’ Kevin Kangu that cut the Trojans’ lead to 5-4, Anderson responded with a 10-4 run that included two layups from Dortch and 3-pointers from James and Livingston. L-R’s Johnson nailed a trey of his own to bring the hosts within four, while Elijah Shabazz put back his own miss to make it a one-score game.
The Bears were able to hang around in the opening half thanks in large part to their success from 3-point range. L-R made 7 of 14 (50%) shots from behind the arc during the initial 20 minutes, getting three triples from Johnston and one apiece from Tim Steele, Nas Tyson, LeGania and Wilson.
Nevertheless, Anderson carried a 48-41 advantage into halftime after shooting 69% (20 of 29) from the field. Conversely, the Bears made 13 of 31 (41.9%) field goals in the first half.
After the Trojans scored the first four points of the second half to increase their lead to 11, Wilson converted a pair of free throws before layups from Nesmith and Johnson got L-R back within striking distance. Anderson soon built its lead back to double digits and maintained an advantage of at least seven points until Nesmith recorded a three-point play with 7:41 left.
Trailing 68-64, the Bears were unable to get any closer until a Tyson layup brought them within three at 75-72 with just over three minutes to play. Following a layup from Dortch soon thereafter, the Bears missed a 3 and a jumper before Johnson hit two foul shots with 57.2 seconds remaining to make it a one-score game once again.
Speaking of Johnson, he had a chance to tie the contest on the game’s final possession. L-R gained possession with 22.3 seconds left and brought the ball up the floor. After an Anderson player knocked it loose, a mad scrum ensued before Johnson grabbed the ball and hoisted a 3 from the right wing that clanged off the back iron as the buzzer sounded.
“We had opportunities to make shots, couldn’t make them, just could not get over the hump,” said Sullivan of his squad’s inability to finish its second-half comeback. “... We missed a ton of layups around the basket and those things happen, but you’ve got to create your own opportunities and you’ve got to do that by competing and playing together and just taking it to another level where you kind of impose your will on them.
“I think the guys did that for the most part (in the second half), and we just came up short,” he continued. “I thought we had opportunities two or three times to finish and we just couldn’t finish the play.”
After making seven 3s in the first half, L-R was 0 for 7 from behind the arc in the second half. Meanwhile, Anderson made five triples in the opening half before also missing all seven of its 3-point attempts after halftime.
The Bears committed a season-high 14 turnovers and were outrebounded 34-31. The Trojans outscored L-R 44-24 in the paint, while L-R made 21 of 23 (91.3%) free throws as compared to a 12-for-18 (66.7%) performance by Anderson at the charity stripe.
“We’re still trying to figure some things out, the lineups and the consistency,” said Sullivan. “We just haven’t had any consistency throughout this stretch, but we’re playing. The guys are trying and it’s not for lack of effort, but we’ve just got to learn how to win, got to figure it out throughout games, and we’ve got to take these lessons and these situations and learn from them as we move forward.”
Anderson travels to nonconference Young Harris on Saturday at 3 p.m., while L-R hosts SAC opponent Tusculum at 4 p.m.
