Triton tops Caldwell men 88-62 to open NJCAA tourney

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team was eliminated in the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday, falling 88-62 at the hands of Triton College. The 22nd-seeded Cobras dropped to 25-8, while the 11th-seeded Trojans improved to 28-5 ahead of Wednesday’s round-of-16 matchup with Indian River (28-4).

Caldwell jumped out to a 6-2 lead and was up 8-6 before an 11-0 run gave the Trojans an advantage that they would not relinquish. Triton was led by 18 points from Patrick Suemnick, while Brandon Muntu added 14, Cam Denson scored 13 and Teonta McKeithen and Cobie Montgomery finished with nine apiece.

On the other side, the Cobras received a game-high 23 points from Caleb Mauldin to go with 17 from Toyaz Solomon. Amarie Elijah-Kirby and Shawn Nelson were Caldwell’s next highest scorers with seven points apiece.

BASEBALL

Caldwell sweeps doubleheader vs. Cleveland Community College

The Cobras won both games of a home doubleheader against the Yetis on Tuesday in Lenoir, capturing an 8-0 victory in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by a 16-10 final. Will Westbrock pitched all seven innings for Caldwell in the first contest, allowing six hits while striking out eight and walking three, with Scout Nichols earning the win in Game 2 thanks to three innings of five-run (four earned), seven-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk.

Cole Hales and Steven Smith each had two hits for the Cobras (14-6) in Game 1, with Hales, Tyler Bradley and Bryson Bebber finishing with two RBIs apiece and Breon Ishmael adding one. In Game 2, Ishmael went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and four RBIs, while Michael Logan had three hits and three RBIs and Kayl Ratliff and Easton Rhoney each had three hits and two RBIs.

Hales added a two-run single for Caldwell in the second contest, while Patrick Usher had an RBI single. Coming off their 10th victory in a row, the Cobras open Region 10 Division III play with a three-game series against Surry Community College this weekend.

Caldwell will host a doubleheader against Surry on Saturday starting at 1 p.m., while the Knights will host the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.