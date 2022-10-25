Trio of LR athletes earn weekly awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three Lenoir-Rhyne athletes were announced as South Atlantic Conference players of the week on Tuesday for sporting events held last week. Men’s soccer goalkeeper Juan Basabe was named SAC defensive player of week, while women’s soccer forward Elin Hansson collected SAC offensive player of the week and men’s cross country competitor Jacob Parkinson nabbed SAC runner of the week honors.

A senior from Durango, Spain, Basabe led the Bears to a 1-0 win over Newberry on Saturday. He finished with four saves in the shutout victory, his sixth of the season.

Hansson, who hails from Halmstad, Sweden, scored a goal and recorded an assist in LR’s 4-0 victory over Newberry on Saturday. The freshman scored her goal in the 22nd minute off an assist from Leonie Proessl, while Evan O’Leary scored off Hansson's assist in the 57th.

A sophomore from Lincoln, United Kingdom, Parkinson won the Johnson & Wales Wildcat Classic at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte on Friday. He finished with a time of 24:53.00 in the 8k event to help the Bears finish second as a team.