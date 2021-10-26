Trio of CVCC Esports athletes earn all-academic accolades

Three members of the Catawba Valley Community College Esports team have been named All-Academic by the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports for the spring 2021 semester.

The Red Hawks’ Bradley Jamison, Zan Sanders and Cody Lawing were named NJCAAE All-Academic — the first ever academic honors released by the organization.

“I am extremely proud of Bradley, Zan and Cody for their dedication not only to their respective video game titles, but specifically in the classroom,” said Catawba Valley Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “All three student-athletes have worked hard and dedicated themselves to being the best students. They’ve all grown into leaders for our program.”

In order to be eligible for the NJCAAE All-Academic honor, student-athletes must have achieved a GPA of 3.5 and been listed on the Dean’s List at their respective institution for the spring 2021 semester.

Through the NJCAAE, Jamison and Sanders compete in “Super Smash Bros,” while Lawing is a part of the five-person “Valorant” team for the Red Hawks.