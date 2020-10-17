Top-ranked Clemson provides measuring stick for Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech couldn't ask for a better opportunity to show how far the program has come in coach Geoff Collins' second season.

The Yellow Jackets also couldn't ask for a more daunting challenge.

Georgia Tech will play at home against the nation's top-ranked team for the first time in 40 years when No. 1 Clemson, led by the high-profile tandem of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, puts its perfect record on the line today.

Clemson (4-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Yellow Jackets 52-14 last season in Collins' debut. Collins says Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1) showed in last week's 46-27 win over Louisville it “has a chance to be really good in the present. I don’t think we have to talk in future tense.”

Asked if his rebuilding job was ahead of schedule, Collins said "I don't get too caught up in that.

“I have high expectations. I know what the end result is going to be. ... It’s a relentless pursuit to be as good as we possibly can be. We’ve got some really good talent we’re really blessed to coach right now, some really young talent that is playing at a high level. I’m just really proud of the guys.”