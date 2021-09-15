Title sponsors named for Red Hawks' golf tournament

“It is with great pride that Gulfstream Shippers Association and Bluewater Logistics announce our presenting sponsorship of the 2021 edition of the Red Hawk Golf Tournament,” said Tiffany Bowman, CEO of Bluewater Logistics. “Since 1958, CVCC has been dedicated to the continuing education of our youth. Over the past 62 years, CVCC has been a shining star in the North Carolina Community College System. Gulfstream and Bluewater would like to recognize the guidance of Catawba Valley Community College President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw for his dedication and stalwart leadership, which he has provided CVCC and our community during the past couple of decades. The faculty, coaching and administrative staffs are great team members for the college and should be thanked for their service and commitment as well. We are fortunate to have such a shining light in the community college system right in our backyard and should do all that we can to support and facilitate the continued growth and excellence of CVCC.”