Three LR athletes, Hickory native win weekly SAC awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced its AstroTurf Player of the Week award winners for sporting events held last week, with three athletes from Lenoir-Rhyne and one with Catawba County ties receiving the honors.

LR’s Joshua Lanham is the conference’s baseball pitcher of the week, while LR’s Gemma Southwick is the women’s tennis player of the week, LR’s Lewis Scott is the men’s tennis player of the week and Maddie Carpenter of Anderson (South Carolina) — a Hickory native who graduated from South Caldwell High — is the softball player of the week.

Lanham threw a complete game in the Bears’ 13-1 win over Anderson last week, allowing one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts. The sophomore right-hander currently has a SAC-high 56 strikeouts and a league-low 1.43 ERA.

Southwick helped push LR to a program-record 11 straight wins with a perfect 3-0 week, with the Bears ending Lincoln Memorial’s 11-match winning streak in the process. The senior went 2-0 at No. 1 singles and 2-1 at No. 1 doubles.

Scott led the Bears to a perfect 3-0 week and had undefeated marks in both singles and doubles play. The senior helped LR extend its winning streak to six matches while moving to 5-0 in SAC contests.

Carpenter was instrumental in helping Anderson finish 3-1 last week.

The freshman utility player was 7 for 16 at the plate for a .438 batting average, and she also had an .875 slugging percentage to go with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored.