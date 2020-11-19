 Skip to main content
Thomas, Washington pace Red Hawks in 2nd preseason scrimmage
The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team held its second preseason scrimmage on Wednesday afternoon, hosting Division I Spartanburg Methodist at the Tarlton Complex.

E.J. Thomas and Demetrius Washington led the Red Hawks in the contest with 12 points each, while John Bean, Charles Bryson and Joe Rogers Jr. each scored eight points.

The Red Hawks play in their final preseason scrimmage on Saturday against Sandhills Community College. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

Fans will not be permitted to attend the scrimmages, but games will be streamed on the Red Hawks’ YouTube page at www.youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live.

